THE number of people to overcome coronavirus has outpaced new cases in Andalucia for the first time in weeks.

Junta figures released today show there were 2,791 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, while a total of 3,403 people recovered from the disease.

It comes after weeks of tougher restrictions, including the closure of municipality borders and in the hardest hit areas the shutting of non-essential businesses.

Of the more than 2,900 cases detected Wednesday, Sevilla counted the most out of the eight provinces with 685.

It was followed by Malaga with 639, Cadiz with 529, Granada with 321, Almeria 242, Jaen 227, Huelva 170 and Cordoba 158.

But while the number new cases being reported continues to decline, the daily death toll remains worryingly high.

A total of 114 people died from COVID-19 in the region between Tuesday and Wednesday, making it the second-deadliest 24-hour period of the pandemic.

It comes after a record-breaking day on Tuesday saw 126 deaths.

However hospital pressure eased significantly on Wednesday, with the number of coronavirus patients falling by 217 to 4,274.

Of these, 720 are in intensive care, one more than Tuesday.