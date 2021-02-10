THE trend of falling new COVID-19 cases coupled with lower hospital numbers is continuing in Spain’s Valencian Community.

Latest figures from the Valencian health department released last night(February 9) also showed a return to death rates above the hundred mark.

4,310 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday, which on the indicative week-to-week comparison is nudging towards half of the 8,095 new case figure on February 2.

The total on January 26 stood at 9,579 new infections.

Yesterday’s total is double to the 2,046 cases declared on Monday, but that maintains the regular trend of lower reporting at the start of the week due to fewer tests being carried out on Saturday and Sunday.

104 deaths were reported in the Valencian Community taking the pandemic total to 5,582.

There was good news over hospitalisations with 3,235 people currently being treated for COVID-19.

That’s 312 lower than on the previous day, and over a thousand less than a week earlier, when the total stood at 4,386.

602 patients are in intensive care, which is a fall of 46 over a day.

70 outbreaks were reported in the region, with 40 in Valencia Province; 24 in Alicante; and 9 in Castellon.