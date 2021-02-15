BRITS can holiday in Spain this summer AND “vaccine passports” mean they won’t have to quarantine on arrival – according to Fernando Valdes, Spain’s own Minister for Tourism.

With the apparent success of the vaccination rollout in the UK, 15 million people having received the jab already, Spanish officials seem to have an added confidence in the British holidaying here.

TOURISM MINISTER: Fernando Valdes

No official comment has yet been made by Boris Johnson’s government, despite the good news.

However, UK news outlets have confirmed efforts are being made to facilitate the admin and technology.

Indeed, the Sun on Sunday reported that Greece has mooted the idea of using documentation showing proof that people have had jabs.

Mr Valdes confirmed: “In Spain, we aim to have at least 70 percent of the adult population immune by summer so I’d say to British people, ‘Keep open your expectations regarding holidays in Spain’.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming you again.”

He confirmed that a “vaccine passport or similar documentation” would be part of the strategy to help travellers “regain flexibility.”

No quarantine period would be obliged from such visitors, meaning holiday-makers could enjoy every bit of their time in the sun.