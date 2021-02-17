AS of yesterday, just 10 of municipalities in the province of Cordoba have COVID-19 cases above 500 per 100,000 people after a steady period of decline.

On average, cases have dropped in the past 14 days to just 308 cases per 100,000.

This has meant that just 10 towns have border closures in place currently, four of which exceeding the 1,000 mark.

The town with the worst incident rate is Conquista set in the Los Pedroches Valley, with a rate of 1,912 for just 366 inhabitants.

Next up is Fuente Tojar with a rate of 1,351, then Zuheros (1,259) and Luque (1,041)

The municipalities that are currently above the 1,000 rate and have enforced business closures are Conquista, Fuente-Tojar, Luque, and Zuheros.

The remaining six municipalities that have border closures but businesses are allowed to operate are La Guijarrosa, Espejo, Valsequillo, Pedroche, Montilla and El Viso.

In total, there are 13,863 active cases in Cordoba, with 66 new positives in the past 24 hours.

The decline in cases throughout the province has been shadowed by five new deaths and 18 new ICU admissions.

These new fatalities bring the total figure to 796 deaths and 3,533 hospitalised, 409 of which have required ICU treatment.

However 28,107 have recovered from the virus with 281 in the past 24 hours.