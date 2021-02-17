A CHEF mannequin was hung from a lamp-post in Torrevieja as hospitality workers protested against what they see as an unnecessary lockdown of trade.

Almost 200 people turned up at the central plaza yesterday, February 16, to voice their anger as the Valencian government continued the enforced closure of bars, cafes and restaurants.





PEACEFUL PROTEST: Roughly 200 people turned out

Despite the huge turnout, police weren’t called as the protest passed off peacefully with many singing and clapping.

Workers demanded Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencian government, consider the fact that they aren’t solely to blame for the spread of Covid-19.





SYMBOLIC HANGING: A Chef mannequin strung up from a lamp post

Puig announced on February 11 that the entire region will continue with its current Covid restrictions for an extra two weeks until March 1, claiming that a “rapid de-escalation” of restrictions wouldn’t be considered until infection rates dramatically drop.

Many protesters yesterday also highlighted the fact that financial aid packages are too little, too late.

Only weeks ago, on January 24, a more noisy protest was seen throughout the streets of Torrevieja, with cars honking their horns to raise awareness.

Exclusive pictures provided by Olive Press reader, Rai Woods.