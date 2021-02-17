POLICIA Local have raided a bar in Marbella with over 100 people inside, exceeding the establishment’s capacity and violating coronavirus regulations.

The premises, in the Nueva Andalucia area, was evicted and provisionally closed and the bar owner reported.

The incident comes as the restrictions on all non-essential businesses in Marbella was lifted.

In anticipation of the reopening of establishments in Marbella, the Policia Local headquarters had set up a special device to control compliance with the measures against coronavirus.

The operation, which included plain clothes police officers, sought to ensure that COVID-19 regulations were respected such as the safety distance between tables, the established capacity, the use of masks and the closing time, decreed at 6pm.

The extra vigilance, which forms part of the strict control by the authorities to ensure compliance with measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are met, has resulted in several flouters slapped with fines and some establishments closed as occurred at the end of last month when Polica Nacional broke up seven unauthorised parties in Marbella.

According to an official police statement, a number of the recent police actions are thanks to tip-offs from the public who call 091 to report possible breaches of regulations.