ORIHUELA has finished its first phase of installing fibre optic connections as part of their ‘Plan EDUSI Smart City’ project.

FIRST PHASE COMPLETE: Installed into existing underground pipes

Their Department of Modernization and New Technologies, led by the mayor Sabina-Goretti Galindo, intends turning the municipality into a true ‘Smart City’.

Galindo said, “Beyond data communications, [this] will save costs by combining many other municipal systems like lighting control, traffic control cameras and public WiFi.”

COST SAVING: thanks to fibre-optic capacity

She claimed, “This project has been proposed with a vision of the future that allows all services and systems municipalities can be interconnected.”

Telecoms company Telfy, oversaw the project in coordination with the ‘Modernization and New Technologies’ team of Orihuela City Council.

In this first phase, 18 junction boxes have been installed to serve the city with the fibre network, leaving room for new expansions as needs arise.

The fibre optic wiring has been carried out underground, using the council’s own piping and conduits.

This project is part of the Sustainable Urban Development Strategy Integrated (EDUSI), co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) within the framework of the Operational Program for Sustainable Growth, 2014- 2020.