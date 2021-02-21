SHE’S a Hollywood star juggling her career with motherhood.

And Spanish actress Penelope Cruz has opened up about being a mum, calling it the ‘’most important mission of my life’.

The 46-year-old Latin star, who is married to fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem, spilt all to Marie Claire Greece, sharing that she used to be a ‘workaholic’ before learning to appreciate ‘patience, rest, silence’.

She also revealed that she and Javier – who share children Leo, 10, and Luna, seven – are careful not to let their careers get in the way of their family life.

The Loving Pablo actress made the admission to the magazine as she posed for the front cover of the glossy.

In the image, the brunette beauty dazzled in gold jewellery and soft makeup that let her natural beauty and freckles shine through.

Penelope, who lives in native Spain with her family stunned as she gazed at the camera, wearing a crisp white shirt and denim jeans.

Inside the magazine she spilt all on her family life in Spain and how she and Javier were coping during the pandemic.

She said: “Becoming a mother made me aware that this was the most important mission of my life and that I wanted to accomplish it as best I could.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZo6CJpL4D/

“In my 20s, I was a total workaholic, I would even wake myself up in the middle of the night to respond to emails and things like that, and then I had to learn patience, rest, silence. The things that I appreciate a lot now.”

During that chat she discussed how lockdown enabled her to ‘meditate more’ and ‘spend even more time cooking very healthily’ for her children, adding that her and Javier are ‘not obsessed with work, we try to leave it at the door of the house’,

Penelope was also candid about avoiding internet trolls, revealing she ‘doesn’t focus on what people think of me’.

She said: “As for negative remarks, I know nothing because I will never see what’s on Google. That would truly be a very bad exercise for my mental health! I’m rightly concerned with the opinion of my family and friends.”