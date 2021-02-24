NEARLY 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have today arrived on the Rock, paving the way for the restart of group activities.

The largest delivery of the vaccine made today by the RAF could allow up to two thirds of the population to soon be inoculated.

As a result, two public sporting events could now go ahead with spectators present at the end of March.

A heavyweight boxing match between Russian Alexander Povetkin and Brit Dillian Whyte will be held on March 27.

It will be followed by the international football match between Gibraltar and the Netherlands at the Victoria Stadium.

The two events will be carefully monitored to make sure social distancing is kept at all times and infection rates do not go up quickly.

Public health authorities believe that by the time they occur the coronavirus will no longer be a threat.

“This is our first major step in enjoying ourselves in larger groups,” said Director of Health Sohail Bhatti of the European qualifier.

“I want people to enjoy themselves safely. This means a test carried out on the day as well as evidence of immunity such as past COVID infection or vaccine card.

“Due to UEFA restrictions, we are unclear about the eventual number of spectators.”

Get your jab!

He urged younger members of the community to take up the offer of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Inevitably insurance companies and airlines will be implementing so-called ‘vaccine passports’.

“Of course, it is entirely a personal decision whether to take the vaccine, but I am encouraging my family to do so, as we want to return to normality.

“Millions of people have been successfully vaccinated world-wide, and I don’t want our people left behind.”

There are now only 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar, six in hospital, four on ventilators.

There is still one solitary person battling with the coronavirus in a government nursing homes.