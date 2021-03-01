A SPANISH rapper will sit trial today in Zaragoza for cutting off the penis of a British teacher with a 12 inch blade in a gruesome online video.

Aaron Beltran, known as the hip hop artist Sanatorio del Atico was arrested in his flat for crimes of intentional wounding after his flatmate, a 35-year-old teacher known only as Andrew B, roped him into a homemade castration.

The case dates back to March 8 2019, where Beltran and language teacher Andrew B hatched the plan to perform the ‘operation’ and publish the video online.

The deal involved the Brit offering to pay his musician flatmate a variable fee for his help depending on the amount of views the gruesome video achieved.

It is thought that the fee would range between 200 and 2500.

Reports of the act that followed were told in front of judges in Zaragoza following the rappers arrest.

According to the report, at around 7.15pm, fuelled by numerous bottles of white wine and valium, Andrew sat on a chair in front of the Spaniard and tied a pyjama chord around the base of his penis to stop bleeding out.

The rapper then took a 12-inch kitchen knife and sliced through the mans member.

Police were called to the city centre flat after Andrew was spotted walking out of his flat bleeding heavily.

Andrew was taken to hospital and his newly removed penis, found in a plastic bag in the apartment, was reattached by surgeons and is claimed to be functioning again.

He spent three weeks in hospital recovering before returning to the UK.

Beltran was identified and arrested for his part in the crazy plan and served four years in prison before standing trial.

Beltrans’s defense team state that the act was completely consensual and that despite the gory nature of the aftermath, the penis was reattached without any complications.

This is a statement echoed by Andrew B, who has refused any compensation offers and waived his right to press charges.

However the prosecutor claims that despite the circumstances, the rapper should not be exempt from Spanish Law.

If found guilty, Beltran could face four years and six months in prison.

According to the court reports, the Brit suffered from Gender Dysphoria, a condition where sufferers feel they are born into the wrong sex.