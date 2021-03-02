BARS and restaurants in a large part of the Murcia region will be able to resume serving customers from inside their premises from tomorrow(March 3).

The relaxation will apply to 37 municipalities with an indoor capacity of 30%.

Only two people who do not live together will be allowed to sit at the same indoor table, while the limit is six for family members.

The 37 municipalities are: Abanilla, Aguilas, Albudeite, Alcantarilla, Los Alcázares, Aledo. Alguazas, Archena, Beniel. Blanca, Bullas, Calasparra, Campos del Río, Cartagena, Cehegín, Cieza, Fortuna, Jumilla, Librilla, Lorca. Lorquí, Mazarrón. Molina de Segura, Moratalla, Mula. Murcia City, Ojós, Pliego,Ricote, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, Santomera, Las Torres de Cotillas, Totana, La Unión, Villanueva del Río Segura, and Yecla.

Murcia’s COVID-19 Monitoring Committee yesterday announced the change which means that terraces can now be 100% occupied.

Up to four non-cohabitants can share an outside table in a rule that was changed last week.

Authorities decided not to increase numbers any further for the time being and the night curfew start time will remain at 10.00 pm.

On the other hand, local perimeter closures are being reintroduced tomorrow to eight municipalities due to increasing coronavirus infections.

The areas are: Abarán, Alhama, Caravaca, Ceutí, Fuente Álamo, Puerto Lumbreras, Torre Pacheco, and Ulea.

Terrace service for bars and restaurants will however continue to be allowed.