A total of 1,231 new COVID-19 cases were reported since last Friday in the Valencian Community according to regional health ministry figures published this evening(March 1).

That is 757 lower than the previous weekend total and contrasts sharply with the first weekend of February which declared 7,211 new infections.

The news comes on the day which saw a relaxation in regional restrictions including the daytime reopening of bar and restaurant terraces.

18 deaths have been recorded since the previous update on Saturday, taking the pandemic total to 6,714 in the Valencian Community.

It means that 367 fatalities have been reported over seven days, which is 22 more than the week leading up to February 22.

Hospitalisations stand at 1,117 compared to 1,186 last Friday and are 470 fewer than a week earlier.

The total number of patients in intensive care is 268, ten down on last Friday, and a hundred less compared to February 22.

Just six outbreaks were reported in the Valencian Community, four of which were in the Valencia City area.