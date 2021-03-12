POST-BREXIT life for UK residents on the Costa Blanca is being discussed in a series of meetings between mayors and the Alicante Provincial Council.

The face-to-face discussions have been set up by the Council’s International Residents deputy, Juan de Dios Navarro(pictured left).

His first talks were with Benissa’s mayor, Arturo Poquet, with his municipality counting non-Spaniards as a third of its residents.

More meetings are planned for next week with local leaders in areas that have a strong British expat presence.

For example, UK and foreign residents make up 50% of the population of L’Alfas del Pi on the northern Costa Blanca.

Juan de Dios Navarro said: “I want to take the pulse of international residents especially those from the UK over their concerns and legal situation in Spain.”

“We want to reiterate our collaboration to promote the integration of this important group which is fundamental for the development of Alicante Province.”

“That means supporting registration campaigns as well as Spanish or Valencian language courses.”

The Provincial Council has increased its integration subsidies to municipalities by 13% this year to €215,000 in the wake of Brexit.