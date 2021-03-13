THE first exposition from the Mayoral gallery in Madrid, ‘Zóbel and great postwar artists’, inaugurated this Thursday, March 11.

The display runs until March 21 at the Pons Foundation and will house several pieces, including a ‘Picasso’ worth 1.2 million euros, the most expensive in the show, the ‘cheapest’ is ‘Untitled’, by Zobel, selling for 45,000 euros.

The exhibition, curated by Alfonso de la Torre and featuring photographs, publications and documents from the Spanish post-war period, includes more than a dozen pieces by Fernando Zobel and his contemporaries including pieces by Eduardo Chilida, Jose Guerrero, Manolo Millas, Joan Miro, Antonio Saura, Antoni Tapies and Esteban Vicente.

This is the first time that the Mayoral gallery, which specialises in modern and post-war art, has put on an exhibition in the city of Madrid.

“We have wanted to develop an exhibition like this one in Madrid for a long time, we believe that it is time to reinforce our confidence in the Spanish postwar art market,” said Jordi Mayoral, director of the Mayoral gallery.

It is also the first time that an exhibition has been held in which Zobel is the point of reference in dialogue with contemporary artists.

Considered one of the most important artists in Spain and Asia, Zobel’s work which reflects the influences of American informalism, Spanish abstract expressionism, and Oriental calligraphy, can be found in several international collections and museums including the Ayala Museum in Manila, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the Reina Sofia National Museum of Art in Madrid. In 1983, he was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts.