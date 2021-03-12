TORREVIEJA has approved a contract worth nearly two million euros for access to its beaches to be controlled until the end of 2022.

The Ordinary Local Government met today, Friday March 12, and agreed the extended sanitary measures in light of Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

At over €940,000 a year, the total contract is to cost almost 1.9 million euros.

With the supervised controls lasting 102 days in each year, that equates to €9,215 per day.

Councillor, Federico Alarcón, explained the cost comes from the employment contracts of staff that will patrol entrances and exits, as well as beach patrols.

Three teams of personnel will work alongside those that already clean the beach walkways, promenades and public toilets on all of the town’s beaches.

Alarcón has announced that the control and surveillance will be split into three periods:

Low season 1 of Easter, from March 27 to April 5 (10 days).

Low season 2, from June 15 to 30 and from September 1 to 15 (30 days).

High season, from July 1 to August 31 (62 days).

The number of staff employed in “Low Season 1” will be 67, with five more in “Low Season 2” and 117 in “High Season”.

Beach control hours are expected to be from 8:30am to 8:00pm on the busier beaches, and those that have lesser crowds will be supervised from 10:00am to 6:00pm.