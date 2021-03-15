SPANISH goalie David de Gea and his pop star girlfriend Edurne have welcomed their first child.

The Manchester United star celebrated the birth of his daughter on Friday, posting an adorable picture of the newborn’s hand to Instagram.

Little Yanay was born in Spain on Thursday in Madrid.

De Gea travelled back to his home country to be with his pop star partner Edurne as she prepared to give birth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJGy7ftgtXN/

The goalkeeper received permission from Manchester United to fly to Madrid and attend the birth of his first daughter and although Spaniard was told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not to rush back from Spain, he returned to the UK yesterday.

However he missed his team’s game against West Ham United as he is currently in isolation due to the current COVID restriction imposed on those returning to the UK from abroad.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer said: “I don’t really know when he came back, I’m not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday when he returned to Manchester.

“In any case, he has not been training with us since he returned.”

De Gea has not been present in the last three United games.