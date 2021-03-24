STAFF at Alicante-Elche airport today created a symbolic ‘number ten’ to celebrate a decade since the opening of the new terminal.

March 24, 2011 was the most important date in the airport’s history since it welcomed its first passengers in 1967.

With greater tourist numbers hitting the Costa Blanca, the old facility was woefully inadequate in every aspect from poor car parking to inside overcrowding and a lack of shops.

That all changed in 2011, when in effect a new airport was created with the new terminal at its heart.

A multi-storey car park, better access roads, and a wide range of businesses, both before and after passport control, have greeted travellers over the last decade.

Passenger numbers steadily climbed to yearly records and hit over 15 million in 2019 before the COVID pandemic put a spoke in the wheel.

Today’s display was carried out by following all health measures and featured representatives from all walks of airport life.

Joining in were staff members of airport operator Aena; the various airlines; emergency services, and businesses based on the site.

They were keen to emphasise that the facility is still very much open and has been a major driving force over the years in revitalising the local economy.