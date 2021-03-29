THIS weekend, police in Mallorca shut down multiple illegal parties across the island.

On Saturday afternoon, Policia Local raided a villa in Calvia after neighbours reported hearing loud music coming from the property.

Policia Local outside the villa in Calvia

Inside, officers found more than fifty people between the ages of 25 and 30 in attendance, all who were failing to wear a face mask or adhere to social distancing.

A makeshift DJ booth was set up inside the property

As well as a makeshift DJ booth complete with speakers being set up in the dining room, police discovered marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, ketamine and counterfeit dollars.

Some of the drugs siezed

All party revellers were chucked out of the villa after being given a penalty for breaking the coronavirus restrictions and those with narcotics were sanctioned for drug possession.

The party’s organiser is likely to receive a more hefty fine due to the gravity of the offence.

Meanwhile, Guardia Civil intercepted two yachts off Portals Vells beach on Sunday afternoon.

All revellers failed to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions

Blaring loud music, each boat had 15 people on board – all who were not obeying the current COVID-19 restrictions.

In Mallorca, this includes limiting social interactions to six people and the mandatory use of the face masks.

According to Cronica Balear, a witness sitting on the beach saw a man on a jet ski approach one of the yachts to make an alleged drug drop.

All those on board were handed a fine.

