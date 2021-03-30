QUEEN Letizia never puts a fashion foot wrong, and continued to show off her array of glamorous ensembles as she attended celebrations to mark 275 years since the birth of renowned Spanish artist Francisco Goya.

The royal, 48, opted for a tailored jacket and skyscraper heels for her appearance alongside her husband King Felipe VI, 53, in the town of Fuendetodos, 44km southeast of Zaragoza in Aragon where the painter was born on March 30 in 1746.

The mother of two cut a stylish figure as she greeted members of the Goya Foundation in Aragon and the Goya Fuendetodos Cultural Consortium.

Letizia teamed a sleek pair of black trouser with an elegant white jacket and carried a small bunches of flowers wrapped in pink tissue paper as she attended the event in the Spanish city.

The event marks the 275th anniversary of the birth of Goya, a world renowned artist who gained fame during the Romantic movement.

He is often referred to as both the last of the Old Masters and the first of the moderns, as he was very successful during his lifetime and is now considered the most important Spanish artist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

Goya suffered a severe and undiagnosed illness in 1793 which left him deaf and his work became darker and more pessimistic.

The mystery illness, whose origins are still not fully understood, also heralded the start of his darker and more pessimistic period, when he became obsessed with depicting insanity and fantastical creatures in his oil paintings and etchings..

Despite his debilitating symptoms, Goya did not die until 1828 at the ripe old age (for those days) of 82.

READ MORE: