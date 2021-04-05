POLICE detained a 58-year-old Belgian fugitive on a Benidorm street after he tried to give them the slip.

He was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant for a variety of crimes including, theft, fraud, and drug trafficking.

The unnamed man faces ten years in jail back home.

The Policia Nacional in Alicante heard that he was hiding out on the Costa Blanca and launched an operation to find him.

Their inquiries took them to a Benidorm address and the man ran off as officers arrived at his home.

They chased him down and arrested him.

The Policia Nacional discovered that he had already made his mark in Benidorm with an arrest for fraud.

He was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process his return to Belgian authorities.