COOKING OIL thieves operating throughout Costa Blanca have been apprehended by Spain’s National Police.

A gang of six dedicated to robbing various well-known fast-food restaurants with force have been arrested.

Using the same methods each time, they used blunt tools forcing storage unit doors to steal oil and other effects.

Police sources understand the gang sold the oil on to bars and restaurants throughout the province.

The gang also stole oil from recycling points, before selling it on.

Officers from the Investigation Group of the Northern District Police Station of Alicante started investigations after numerous complaints that led them to the coastal town of Villajoyosa.

A subsequent raid resulted in the arrest of all six people, of Spanish nationality, aged between 38 and 40 years old.

So far, they’ve been charged with seven robberies committed in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Denia and Gandía.

During the raid, two vehicles were seized believed to be used to commit the robberies.

Four of the six were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of the Villajoyosa Guard