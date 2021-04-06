SPAIN’S Holy Week ended with almost 8,600 fines for people breaking border restrictions and 99 arrests, more than half in Madrid.

National Police and Guardia Civil arrested the number over the long Easter weekend, with 8,590 fines given out for relying to skip regions with limited access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 54 of the 99 arrests were made in the Community of Madrid, although the Valencian Community had most people fined, with 3,123 expecting to pay for their crimes.

Some 64,200 police officers were deployed over Easter to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The following table collects, by autonomous communities and provinces, the number of detainees and the sanction proposals formulated by the National Police and the Civil Guard between April 1, Holy Thursday, and April 4, Easter Sunday, for skipping anti-Covid measures:

Region (and province) Arrested Fined ANDALUSIA 4 1736 Almeria 1 218 Cadiz 0 351 Cordoba 1 88 Grenada 0 136 Huelva 0 122 Jaen 1 100 Malaga 1 675 Seville 0 46 ARAGON 10 416 Huesca 0 48 Teruel 0 26 Zaragoza 10 342 ASTURIAS 1 113 BALEARIC ISLANDS 5 321 CANARY ISLANDS 0 178 Las Palmas 0 73 SC of Tenerife 0 105 CANTABRIA 2 90 CASTILE. AND LEON 0 546 Avila 0 52 Burgos 0 173 Lion 0 44 Palencia 0 19 Salamanca 0 53 Segovia 0 46 Soria 0 60 Valladolid 0 55 Zamora 0 44 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA 0 232 Albacete 0 56 Ciudad Real 0 97 Basin 0 14 Guadalajara 0 21 Toledo 0 44 CATALONIA* 0 6 Barcelona 0 0 Girona 0 0 Lleida 0 0 Tarragona 0 6 C. VALENCIANA 17 3123 Alicante 6 1350 Castellon 0 246 Valencia 11 1527 EXTREMADURA 1 204 Badajoz 1 134 Cáceres 0 70 GALICIA 3 349 A Coruña 1 162 Lugo 1 64 Ourense 0 30 Pontevedra 1 93 MADRID 54 779 MURCIA 0 142 NAVARRE 1 24 BASQUE COUNTRY* 0 0 LA RIOJA 0 214 Ceuta 1 59 Melilla 0 58

*The data for Catalonia and the Basque Country is invalid, since the information is held by autonomous police.