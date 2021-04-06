SPAIN’S Holy Week ended with almost 8,600 fines for people breaking border restrictions and 99 arrests, more than half in Madrid.

National Police and Guardia Civil arrested the number over the long Easter weekend, with 8,590 fines given out for relying to skip regions with limited access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 54 of the 99 arrests were made in the Community of Madrid, although the Valencian Community had most people fined, with 3,123 expecting to pay for their crimes.

Some 64,200 police officers were deployed over Easter to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The following table collects, by autonomous communities and provinces, the number of detainees and the sanction proposals formulated by the National Police and the Civil Guard between April 1, Holy Thursday, and April 4, Easter Sunday, for skipping anti-Covid measures:

Region (and province)ArrestedFined
ANDALUSIA41736
Almeria1218
Cadiz0351
Cordoba188
Grenada0136
Huelva0122
Jaen1100
Malaga1675
Seville046
ARAGON10416
Huesca048
Teruel026
Zaragoza10342
ASTURIAS1113
BALEARIC ISLANDS5321
CANARY ISLANDS0178
Las Palmas073
SC of Tenerife0105
CANTABRIA290
CASTILE. AND LEON0546
Avila052
Burgos 0173
Lion044
Palencia019
Salamanca053
Segovia 046
Soria060
Valladolid055
Zamora044
CASTILLA-LA MANCHA0232
Albacete056
Ciudad Real097
Basin014
Guadalajara021
Toledo044
CATALONIA*06
Barcelona00
Girona00
Lleida00
Tarragona06
C. VALENCIANA173123
Alicante61350
Castellon0246
Valencia111527
EXTREMADURA1204
Badajoz1134
Cáceres070
GALICIA3349
A Coruña1162
Lugo164
Ourense030
Pontevedra193
MADRID54779
MURCIA0142
NAVARRE124
BASQUE COUNTRY*00
LA RIOJA0214
Ceuta159
Melilla058

*The data for Catalonia and the Basque Country is invalid, since the information is held by autonomous police.

