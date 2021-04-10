A slice of history is on the market for over €1.3 million in the Alicante area with the sale of Torre de las Aguilas in La Albufereta.

Two real estate agencies are handling the sale of structure, its connecting house, and a substantial area of land that comes with it.

Torre de las Aguilas is classified as an Asset of Cultural Interest.

It’s part of a set of the defensive Torres de la Huerta fortifications built between the 16th and 17th centuries to look out for Berber intrusions from the sea.

All 20 fortifications were given BIC status in 1997 and are part of a special protection plan which regulates distances that new buildings can be constructed close to them.

Torre de las Aguilas is on a large 2,800 square metre plot of land between Calles Virgilio and Horacio.

It’s just a stone’s throw away from the Playa de San Juan golf course and plenty of supermarkets.

Besides the history and location, the marketed property also includes a pine forest with a swimming pool.

The linked house consists of 400 square metres with five bedrooms and bathrooms.

For many years it was used for farming purposes but then was transformed over the years as purely a residential building.

But whoever shells out the big asking price, they may have to spend some extra money as there have been no modifications in 50 years.

The tower itself has a prismatic shape and is made up of three levels.

To get to its first floor, there’s a staircase access that you use in the living quarters.

Then it’s up a spiral staircase to get to the top of the turret to enjoy an impressive view.