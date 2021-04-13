AN Icelandic paedophile has been arrested in connection with eight sexual assaults on children in the Murcia region.

He is said to have approached his victims in a friendly manner to built up some trust.

He then offered them small amounts of money to allow them to be sexually abused.

The 59-year-old man was convicted of paedophilia in Iceland in 1988 after assaulting four youngsters.

He subsequently moved around several South American countries and Interpol are investigating whether the man has any pending charges against him.

The Guardia Civil moved against him after getting complaints from several parents in the Torre Pacheco area that their children had been abused since last summer.

Officers seized his laptop and mobile phone that were full of pornographic images, including pictures of children.

The paedophile appeared before a San Javier judge who ordered him to be detained in prison.

