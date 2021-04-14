HOTELIERS on the Costa Blanca have called for COVID-19 tests to be carried out on people coming into the region from some parts of Spain as of next month.

The Hosbec association says they are ‘concerned’ about what might happen to infection rates once the regional border reopens after May 9, the date the State of Alarm expires.

The group is advocating unfettered entry into the Valencian Community for people who come from ‘low infection’ regions.

On the other hand, they want PCR testing for visitors from areas that have higher COVID rates like Catalunya, Madrid, and the Basque Country.

Hosbec president, Toni Mayor, said: “There shouldn’t be a blanket lifting of the border closure but infection rates and testing should be taken into account as is the case for any international visitors.”

“We have no choice but to continue with the restrictions if we are to survive the summer, “ he added.

The Valencian Community closed its border in late October which was covered legally under the terms of Spain’s second State of Alarm.

It’s hard to see how any kind of COVID checks can be realistically introduced on all of the region’s border roads.

That’s based on the last six months where there have been limitless instances of motorists entering and exiting the area without being stopped.

Toni Mayor has suggested that a ‘traffic light’ system be introduced for all mobility across Spain to rate each region’s health situation based on infection rates.

“We must have a logical mobility system,” he said.

The Hosbec call is tinged with some irony as they and other Valencian hospitality groups have constantly attacked the regional border closure and the serious impact it has had on domestic tourism.

