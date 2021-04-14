NINE earthquakes hit the north-east of the Murcia region this morning(April 14) within the space of five hours.

The strongest tremor was the first in the sequence in Caravaca de la Cruz at 5.48 am(epicentre pictured above),

The National Geographic Institute(IGN) measured the quake at 3.1 degrees on the Richter Scale.

Three minutes later, a 1.6 degree tremor was logged in Moratalla.

Four aftershocks ranging between 1.6 and 2.4 degrees then struck the same area between 6.01 and 6.10 am.

The tremors did not finish there, with the IGN recording a quake measuring 2.7 degrees, also in Moratalla, at 7.36 am,

Two more quakes, of 1.5 degrees(at 9.00 am) and 1.8 degrees(10.31am) were also felt in the same area.

The IGN said that nearly all of the tremors were between 5 to 11 kilometres below the ground.

Emergency services reported no problems following the quakes.

Three days earlier, the Murcia region recorded a dozen tremors within 24 hours.

