ANTEQUERA hospital has been selected to test Pfizer in children and pregnant women.

The Antequera Hospital is one of the five centres selected at national level, and the only one in Andalucia, to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate the Pfizer vaccine in minors and pregnant women.

It is a clinical trial, starting in May, that will last 26 months to evaluate the vaccine in children aged six months to 12 years of age and in pregnant women.

The study will be carried out with volunteers who will receive two injections approximately three weeks apart, as announced by the Junta in a press release this Wednesday.

The study will be carried out by specialists from the Pharmacy, Gynaecology and Paediatrics departments of the Northern Health Sector of Malaga.

Both the principal investigator, Mariano Miranda Valdivieso, and the study coordinator, Maria del Mar Perez Hidalgo, are also participating in other research projects, including one on the use of the Pfizer vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, the main cause of bronchiolitis in children under 2 years of age.

The Paediatrics and Gynaecology services of the hospital will determine the criteria for participation.

Anyone interested in volunteering for this clinical study can do so by contacting the health area on 951 06 11 47, or send an e-mail to mar.perez.sspa@juntadeandalucia.es.

READ MORE: