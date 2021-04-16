BRITISH couple Martin and Debra Else are raffling-off their self-built Costa Blanca holiday villa with all of the money going to the Big Issue charity.

They’ve taken the dramatic step because they have retired to Malta as opposed to Spain.

The four-bedroomed property is in Aguas de Busot, a short drive away from the coast.

The villa is valued at £795,000 but a winning £5 raffle ticket can secure it with the bonus of no taxes or transfer fees.

All of the raffle money will be donated to the Big Issue Foundation that helps vulnerable and homeless people in the UK.

Ex-builder Stephen, from Derbyshire, designed and constructed the luxury villa along with his son Martin over a two year period starting in 1999.

The ‘labour of love’ is in a 2.5 acre plot with all of the regular outdoor modern conveniences like a BBQ area and a swimming pool.

Martin Else said: “My parents both recently retired and moved to join me in Malta to help me with my business. That means we have no use for our Costa Blanca family home and it is unoccupied.”

Ticket sales started on April 2, but there’s been no indication yet over how brisk the response has been.

A spokesperson for the draw organisers said: “This represents a spectacular opportunity to start a new life and help a great charity at the same time.”

More details can be obtained via the website winmyspanishvilla.co.uk