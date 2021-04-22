Valencia has announced a huge extension to the city’s metro network.

The Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works, and Mobility revealed plans to expand the city’s transport network with two more lines.

The L10 and L11 will help better connect residents and tourists to the city centre, with the L10 providing a link between the City of Arts and Sciences at Ciutat de les Arts I les Ciències with the main shopping district.

The new line will also allow travel between barrios Ruzafa, Monteolivete and Quatre Carreres.

Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Valencia

There are also plans for a second line, the L11, to run from Natzaret to Cabanyal, with both metros expected to be completed by next Spring.

It comes as Generalitat President Ximo Puig announced the construction of another metro line that will join Hospital La Fe with the Xativa station, passing through the barrio of Malilla.