THE latest weekend COVID-19 case totals for the Valencian Community have shown a rise of 102 cases compared to the previous weekend.

That’s down to 100 infections recorded at the Ausias March College student residence block in Valencia City.

It’s the second largest outbreak in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The Valencian Health Ministry figures today(April 26) show that there have been 532 new COVID cases since Friday, as opposed to 430 the previous weekend.

Seven deaths were reported today, taking the pandemic total to 7,295 in the Valencian Community.

Hospitalisations showed a slight fall since last Friday standing at 266 as opposed to 268.

Admissions have fallen by 36 over the last seven days.

The latest number of patients in intensive care is 62, which is the same figure as last Friday, but four less compared to last Monday,

Eight outbreaks have been reported today, all in Valencia Province.

An additional loosening of restrictions in the Valencian Community started today with bars and restaurants able to stay open until 10.00 pm.

