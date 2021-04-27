A €10 million aid package for Costa Blanca tourism has been unveiled by the Alicante Provincial Council.

The initiative is called ‘TEN’ and will see cash given to tourist-related businesses, associations, and local councils.

Provincial Council president, Carlos Mazon, said that it was the biggest single financial handout in the authority’s history.

“The money is five times greater that we have ever granted before to any sector and is a response to a clear need to help tourism that has suffered badly due to the pandemic,“ Mazon stated.

“Everybody that depends on making a living from tourism must be helped and we need to get back our national and international tourists,” he added.

The aid package will have €6 million ring-fenced for businesses and self-employed people.

This will take in areas like hospitality, leisure, accommodation, travel agencies, tour guides, and tourist activities.

It’s not clear what the financial ceiling would be for any claim.

The province’s 141 councils will each get part of the €6 million based on population size.

It will then be up to them to publicise the availability of grants.

Out of the remaining €4 million, €1.1 million will go to town and city councils that are classified as tourist municipalities.

€1.3 million has been allocated to subsidise and advertise cultural, sporting, and musical events.

€624,000 will help unique initiatives put forward by tourist and hospitality groups along with local councils.

And finally, a COVID impact study on leisure and tourism will be commissioned at a cost of €300,000.

Carlos Mazon said that more money above the current €10 million could be made available if needed.

