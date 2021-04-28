225 new COVID-19 cases were reported today(April 28) in the Valencian Community.

On a week-to-week basis, it is a rise of 43 and 81 more than yesterday, according to the regional health ministry.

The day-to-day Wednesday rise is in keeping with the trend in recent months which has always shown an appreciable increase on the Tuesday total.

Five additional fatalities were announced today, which takes the pandemic death toll to 7,307.

It means that 37 lives have been lost through COVID over the last seven days.

Hospital admissions continue to fall with today’s total at 256, which is one fewer than yesterday and 25 less on a week-to-week basis.

There are 54 people getting ICU care, a reduction of six over 24 hours, and ten fewer compared to April 21.

