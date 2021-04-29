MURCIA’S president, Fernando Lopez Miras, has said that Spain’s 17 regions don’t know what they can do legally once the State of Alarm ends on May 9.

Lopez Miras said that the national government is leading the regions into a ‘dead end’ by not giving them legal support to measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Nobody knows what will happen from May 9 and this is a tremendous irresponsibility,” said Lopez Miras in an interview with Telecinco today(April 29).

“The situation is nonsensical because it forces regional governments to have to go court to impose restrictions which might need to be introduced immediately,” he added.

The Murcian leader accused the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, of ‘doing nothing’ and letting regional leaders in areas of high COVID cases ‘cry out and beg for the State of Alarm’.

Fernando Lopez Miras said: “Mr. Sanchez has washed his hands completely of the matter and now wants to lead us to a dead end.”

“The debate is not about a State of Alarm but giving the regions the tools to control the pandemic from May 10.”

He added that no national framework for going forward had been agreed.

He said that would mean the potential for Murcia having a different approach to pandemic action compared to neighbouring areas like Andalucia and Valencia which ‘makes no sense’.

READ MORE BORDER CLOSURES MAY CONTINUE AFTER STATE OF ALARM ENDS IN MAY

BALEARICS WANT RESTRICTIONS AFTER END OF STATE OF ALARM