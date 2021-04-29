A new age group will start getting COVID vaccinations in the Valencian Community from next week.

The regional health ministry says that the vaccination programme will be extended to people aged 66 and 69.

Appointments to vaccination centres will be made via a text message or a phone call.

A text summons will be made to residents who have registered their mobile number with their SIP health card details.

Health department staff will call people who only have a landline registered.

Vaccinations have already begun for residents aged between 60 and 65, along with the process for those aged 70 and over.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said this week that the target was to have at least one jab in the arms of everybody aged 60 and over by the end of May.

Around two-thirds of the vaccines coming into the region are Pfizer doses.

The single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being used for people in their seventies and who live in rural areas.

