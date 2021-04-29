ORIHUELA COSTA school-children enjoyed a healthy Vitamin C boost yesterday, April 28, thanks to the area’s Department of Farming.

Local Councilor for Agriculture, Víctor Valverde, attended CEIP Playas de Orihuela to share with students the positive values of orange consumption.

This day was part of the school’s activity programme designed to promote the renewed consumption of fruit and vegetables that have been in short supply during the pandemic.

Valverde admitted: “the activity has been appreciated by the students since many of them have [just] discovered the taste of orange.”

“They squeezed their oranges for the juice, and then they were given a set of pencils with the slogan Eating Well Is Healthy,” he continued.

“We try to encourage and promote products of our countryside every day, and we will continue to do so in all municipal centers and schools.”

MORE ORIHUELA COSTA NEWS: Costa Blanca mayors praised for their ‘leadership locomotive’ promoting €227m direct rail link into Spain’s Orihuela Costa