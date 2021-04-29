THE tenth edition of the Malaga International Jazz Day festival will be held in the Plaza de la Merced this weekend.

The two day Jazz Party will begin this Friday 30 April and continue on Saturday 1 May from 6pm until 8pm and includes four open air free attendance concerts with capacity limited to 300.

Organised by Malaga city hall, in collaboration with the Costa del Jazz and Cervezas Alhambra, the event coincides with the celebration of International Jazz Day, celebrated on April 30 with special jazz events around the world, and aims to educate the public about the virtues of jazz music as an educational tool and as a platform for free expression.

This year’s event in Malaga, on a stage set up in front of Pablo Picasso Birth House in downtown Malaga, will include The Lito Blues Band, one of Malaga’s best blues band; The Pepa Niebla Quintet, whose music reflects a New York contemporary jazz influence and The Malaga Jazz Collective, other great masters of swing.

The timetable is as follows:

Friday April the 30th:

18:00 The Lito Blues Band.

20:00 Pepa Niebla Quintet.

Saturday May the 1st:

18:00 Bila, Galiardo, Nieto & Masana.

20:00 The Malaga Jazz Collective.

Contact: | +34630075023

Official Website: //abiertojazz.com

