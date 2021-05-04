11 teenagers aged between 16 and 19 have been arrested for trashing a holiday home and staging an illegal alcohol-fuelled party in Alicante City.

A tourist rental accommodation company complained to the police after discovering over €2,000 of damage when they checked the property in the city centre area.

The catalogue of destruction included burnt and stained sofas and towels; broken dishes; and paint stains on the living room table.

Policia Nacional officers visited the house and were left in no doubt that a party had been held in breach of coronavirus safety rules.

Interviews with neighbours also confirmed that a clandestine gathering had taken place.

The letting agency provided the police with contact details of the person who signed the rental agreement.

The offenders were then all rounded up which included seven people aged under-18.

All of the group are to be sanctioned for breaking health rules.

The Policia Nacional say that they do monitor holiday homes for illegal parties and that they appreciate tip-offs from citizens who come across people breaking pandemic restrictions.

READ MORE FLAT OWNER FINED AFTER HOSTING THREE ILLEGAL PARTIES FOR YOUNGSTERS

POLICE SWOOP ON ILLEGAL PARTIES