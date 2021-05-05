A BRITISH expat has been acquitted of killing a tourist in the Mallorcan party resort of Magaluf.

Paul Waugh, who worked at Mulligans bar on the popular party strip, was cleared of manslaughter after he was accused of kicking an Irish holidaymaker in the head in April 2018.

Waugh, 35, was alleged to have caused father-of-four Aaron Henderson to suffer a bleed to the brain after launching the savage attack outside the nightclub where he worked.

Henderson, 30, who had been on holiday with his girlfriend at the time, died in hospital four days later.

Dad of four Aaron Henderson died of a bleed in the brain

Spanish cops then arrested Waugh as well as the 40-year-old manager of Mulligans bar on Magaluf’s infamous Punta Ballena strip.

Waugh, from Middlesbrough, was acquitted of manslaughter by nine jurors on the basis the kick was not picked up on CCTV.

The defendant admitted to slapping the 30-year-old shopkeeper’s son after taking the stand at the start of his two-week trial at the Audiencia Provincial Court in Palma.

Magaluf’s main party strip

Waugh denied being the person who delivered the kick to Henderson’s head, said to have caused his death as he lay on the ground.

A witness said someone else had committed the assault.

Waugh’s Spanish boss who stood accused of trying to cover up the attack was also cleared of any wrongdoing.

READ MORE:

Brit DJ accused of raping holidaymaker in Ibiza