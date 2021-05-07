HOSPITAL admissions attributed to COVID-19 have fallen below the 200 mark for the first time since last July across the Valencian Community.

The regional health ministry said today(May 7) that there were 198 hospitalisations, a fall of 18 since yesterday.

A week ago the total stood at 246.

49 patients are in ICU’s which is three down on yesterday and seven less on a week-to-week basis.

New COVID cases are maintaining their downward pattern on a week-to-week basis.

175 cases were reported today compared to 186 on April 30.

There is a marginal rise of seven cases over yesterday’s total.

Six additional deaths were reported today and once again these are fatalities from January to March that were not originally attributed to the coronavirus.

Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said that this week that fatalities were not ‘hidden’ earlier this year but tracing has only now confirmed that the coronavirus was behind the deaths.

It means that eight days have passed with no COVID fatalities.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7,365.

The Valencian government will officially announce tomorrow the changes in restrictions from this Monday after the State of Alarm lapses this weekend.

The regional Superior Court today approved a midnight curfew start-time and mentioned that the government plans to allow hospitality businesses to remain open until 11.30 pm.

