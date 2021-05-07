A LOCAL policeman in Malaga has led Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra to bust an online drug ‘hide and seek’ game after a month long investigation.

Police were alerted to the ‘influencer’ as videos surfaced online of an anonymous user hiding small bags of marijuana and hashish in locations around El Prat de Llobregat.

Viewers would be encouraged to find the ‘treasure’ in return for likes and shares of his Youtube and Instagram channel.

At the time of the user arrest he had amassed over 3,000 followers from across the country.

The Malaga Policia Local cybercrime unit were told of the channel and by using clues hidden in the videos, determined the location of the crimes.

Eventually they were able to identify the perpetrator, along with an accomplice who was featured in the Youtube videos.

The information was passed onto the Mossos d’Esquadra, the authorities in the region of Catalonia, and on April 29, carried out a raid on the users home.

Officers arrested the man responsible for the narcotic ‘easter eggs’ as well as seizing 115 grams of marijuana, scales and an air rifle.

He, along with his friend accomplice, will be charged with crimes against public health and the promotion of consumption of a controlled substance.

A spokesman from the Mossos praised the work of the Malaga police unit, and explained that without the collaboration of the cybercrime department the ‘influencer’ would have potentially continued to carry out his harmful ‘game’.

READ ALSO: