Two men wanted in Germany over shooting dead a 20-year-old and for seriously injuring a 31-year-old man have been arrested in Spain on a European Arrest Warrant.

National Police officers tracked down the two Albanian men who have been on the run since the attacks in Wolfsburg-Vorsfelde in August 2019.

One was arrested in Cartama in Malaga province while the other was detained in Otura, Granada, a police statement confirmed.

During searches of their homes, police discovered two semi-automatic pistols, one with 15 rounds of ammunition and the other with 12, two kilos of marijuana buds and close to €20,000 in cash.

Police revealed that the codename for the operation was Pristina and that they had traced the pair after a Moroccan man reported them for extortion.

It emerged that the two men were using false Italian identities and were in fact wanted by German police with European arrest warrants issued for them.

The two men are aged 26 and 31 and are now in custody.

