VILLAREAL football club made history last night (Thursday May 6) by getting through to the final of the Europa League for the first time in history.

And the team known as the Yellow Submarine did so by knocking out the mighty Arsenal thanks to a 0-0 draw in London, after winning 2-1 in the first leg in Castellon.

Another English club, Manchester United, now awaits Villareal in the final in Gdansk (Poland) on May 26.

Unai Emery’s squad faced Arsenal on their own turf with no intention of being the underdog or merely defending their home-game advantage, setting up an attacking trident with Alcacer, Gerard and Chukwueze while maintaining a solid defence.

In fact, both sides were remarkably well matched and played an exciting game that delighted football fans despite ending goalless.

The second half proved particularly hairy for the Valencian visitors, as Arsenal took the advantage and threatened the Villareal goal again and again.

However, the Yellow Submarine managed to hold its ground and repel the assaults of the home squad managed by another Spanish coach, San Sebatian-born Mikel Arteta, to secure their historic ticket to the final.

Needless to say, the feat was celebrated in the streets and on the balconies of the Castellon city by hundreds of ecstatic supporters, who have stuck with the club through thick and thin and are lately being rewarded with a string of successes.

Villareal are currently vying for fifth place in La Liga with only four games to go this season.

