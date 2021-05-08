A midnight curfew and extended opening hours for bars and restaurants are the main headlines of amended restrictions announced by the Valencian government this morning(May 8).

The expected changes were ratified at a meeting of Valencia’s Interdepartmental COVID committee chaired by Valencian president, Ximo Puig.

Speaking a few minutes ago, Ximo Puig said: “We need to maintain prudence during the de-escalation of measures as the vaccination programme rolls out.”

Despite the lowest COVID infection rates in Spain, the Valencian Community will keep a curfew as part of a new package of measures that come into force from midnight tonight when the national State of Alarm expires.

The government got approval from the Valencian Superior Court yesterday to keep a reduced curfew going.

The measures will run between May 9 and May 24, after the court refused to let them run until the end of the month.

The main changes from the current rules are:-

CURFEW:- The 10.00 pm curfew will now start at midnight from this Sunday night and will continue to run until 6.00 am.

Previous exemptions apply like travel for work-related reasons and medical emergencies.

The curfew is largely being maintained to stop illegal late-night parties either indoors or outdoors.

BORDER REOPENS: The Valencian Community border that has been closed since October 30 is reopened from tomorrow following the end of the State of Alarm.

HOSPITALITY: The closing time for bars and restaurants will be extended from 10.00 pm to 11.30 pm.

Up to ten people will be able to be seated together, as opposed to the current limit of six.

Indoor capacity will be increased from 30% to 50%, with the outdoor terrace capacity maintained at 100%.

Mask-wearing remains compulsory when customers are not eating or drinking.

Smoking on terraces remains prohibited, as is direct bar service and dancing.

Nightlife businesses like late bars and nighclubs will only be able to carry out ‘bar and restaurant’ services like they are at the moment.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Up to ten people can meet either indoors or outdoors. The indoor restriction on no more than two groups of people who co-habit at two addresses is maintained.

WORSHIP

Capacity for places of worship is now raised to 75%, provided that social distancing of 1.5 metres between people is maintained.

