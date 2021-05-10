NEW coronavirus case totals for the Valencian Community have recorded another significant weekend fall today(May 10).

286 additional COVID-19 cases were reported since last Friday by the Valencian regional health department, as opposed to 348 the previous weekend.

An additional seven deaths were reported today, including two cases dating back to January and February.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community now stands at 7,372.

That’s a rise of 35 over the last week, though 30 of those fatalities were late-reported cases from much earlier in the year.

Hospital admission figures have shown a rare fall over the weekend and stand at 177, compared to 198 last Friday.

It means that hospitalisations have dropped by 72 in a week.

The number of people in intensive care is down by three on the Friday total and stand at 46.

That’s 11 fewer patients on a week-to-week basis.

