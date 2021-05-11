LATIN Grammy award winner Maluma has announced that he will perform in Mallorca this summer in the Balearic Islands’ first ‘coronavirus free’ concert.

The Columbian born star will headline Palma’s iconic Plaza de Toros on July 11 where all ticket holders must undergo a PCR test 24 hours before the show starts.

Attendees will be assigned to different zones according to the colour of their FFP2 face mask which will be handed out at the entrance.

Here, temperatures will be taken by staff and there will be hydroalcoholic gel laid out at multiple points throughout the venue.

This will be the first time Maluma will perform in Mallorca with the concert forming part of his Papi Juancho tour which will see the singer travel across Spain before jetting off to the United States.

Earlier this year, a proposal for a similar event had been put forward to the Balearic government by the island’s Association of Music

Although rejected, the association’s president Angel Pujol said that he had been inspired by the Love of Lesbian show which took place in Barcelona a month before.

The Love of Lesbian concert had seen some 5,000 people pack the capital’s Palau Sant Jordi hall to watch the Spanish band perform under controlled COVID-19 settings, marking it the largest event to be held in Europe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as wearing face masks throughout the entire performance, attendees were asked to take a rapid antigen test ahead of the sold out show that was included in the price of the ticket.

Gaining international recognition, the concert led to the Valencian authorities considering holding something similar this summer.

READ MORE: