ROJALES Council will be taking local people through its historical heritage on a train over the days running up to Museum Day on Saturday, May 22.

Two underground reservoirs with a storage capacity of almost 4 million litres will be opened as part of the tour.

The Councilor for Culture, Inmaculada Chazarra, explains that the celebration starts today, Tuesday May 18, and will run until Saturday with scheduled tours over two periods, 10:00 to 13:30 and 18:00 to 21:00.

Other attractions include the archaeological and paleontological museums, the historic windmill, the Rodeo caves and the ethnographic museum.

On Saturday, May 22 , the city’s tourist road-train will take people from Reina Sofía bridge to various other sites.

The route takes visitors to the Huerta museum, the windmill and then passes through the underground reservoirs.

The El Rodeo caves and the archaeological museum will be open but won’t be part of the train tour.

To end the celebrations, a piano concert will be held in the garden of the orchard museum.

The concert features two young Valencian pianists, María José Járrega and Marc Ferrando.

All visits and activities will expect participants to comply with the sanitary measures such as wearing a mask, use of gel, maintaining safety distances and adhering to capacity control.

