MADRID- born model Elsa Pataky has stripped off for an incredible new photoshoot for Elle Spain’s June issue.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, 44, posed topless on the beach wearing only black bikini bottoms in the shots, taken by Dareen McDonald.

Elsa, who got hitched to Thor actor Chris over ten years ago, shot the sizzling photoshoot in Australia, where the family live.

The mum-of-three lives with Chris and their kids India, Sasha and Tristan in a $30 million mega-mansion in Broken Head.

El gesto 'eco' de las 'celebrities': Elsa Pataky, Clara Lago, Leila Slimani… Grandes personalidades de la cultura nos han desvelado en este vídeo cuál es su gesto 'eco', su pequeña costumbre con la que intentan salvar al planeta Tierra. #ELLElovestheplanet pic.twitter.com/5ZhBffesU3 — ELLE España (@elle_es) May 21, 2021

Elsa, best known for her role as Elena Neves in The Fast and the Furious franchise, said she enjoys the more laid-back lifestyle Down Under.

Stripping off for the magazine’s environmental issue, the model mum spoke about her determination to save the environment and protect the oceans for future generations.

The actress and model said: “I have have fulfilled many dreams on a personal level, so it would be selfish to keep asking for things for myself.

“My big dream right now is to make something really change in this world and protect our ecosystems.

“It also means giving my children a future.”

