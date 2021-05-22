WIGS R US is based in the famous indoor market in the ‘new town’ area of Benidorm on the northern Costa Blanca.

This well-established shop provides a fantastic service with private wig appointments for cancer patients and gets customers from around the world.

The store has regular new arrivals of stock including Toppers, Hair-extensions, headwear, pony tails, scrunchies, plus a selection of wigs for men.

If Wigs R Us don’t have anything on the shelf for you, then you can feel free to browse through the catalogues in the store.

They can then order your item with prompt delivery.

You can also go onto the website, https://wigs-r-us.es where orders can be sent to your address via a fast-track delivery service.