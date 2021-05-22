A LIGHT magnitude 2.7 quake has been registered in Granada this Saturday.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake was recorded at 1:44 am this morning with the epicentre in Chauchina, situated in the Vega of Granada.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake had a very shallow depth (0 kilometres) and was felt by many people in the area of the epicentre.

As the Olive Press understands, it did not, however, cause significant damage.

The new tremor has taken place in the same area where more than 2,720 earthquakes have been recorded since last December, of which 33 have had a magnitude greater than or equal to 3.0 and nearly 300 have been felt by a large part of the population.

At the end of January, following three almost consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 4.3, 4.2 and 4, registered in municipalities of the metropolitan area of Granada, the Junta activated a pre-emergency phase of the ‘Emergency Plan for Seismic Risk’ in the province.

A plan that was deactivated on April 30 in view of the ‘significant decrease’ in seismic activity in the area.

This hot spot in South Western Spain is where the Eurasian and African plates meet and closer to Granada are smaller fault lines along the edge of the Cordillera Betica.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

#terremoto ¿Sabes qué hacer en caso de terremoto? Sigue nuestros consejos: https://t.co/DLCzZVrYgn pic.twitter.com/42YBOEe3XY — IGN Sismología (@IGN_Sismologia) January 23, 2021 Advice from the National Geographic Institute on how to react before and after an earthquake.

