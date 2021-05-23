THE yearly spectacle of the Eurovision Song contest has once again com to an end with Spain left to lick their wounds in one of their worst results in decades.

This years contest was held in Rotterdam, Holland and was eagerly anticipated after the cancellation of last years contest due to the pandemic.

Spain’s entry, Murcian singer Blas Canto brought the song, Voy a quedarme (I’m Going to Stay) to pit his talents against the rest of Europe.

However his emotional performance, complete with dramatic smoke effects and celestial backdrop, failed to inspire the public, receiving zero votes via the televoting.

The song was only just saved with judges votes leaving Spain with just six points (four from Bulgaria and two from the United Kingdom) and finishing 24th out of 26 countries.

The only countries lower were the German entrant Jendrick, whose bizarre performance of I Don’t Feel Hate, involved a trumpet player dressed as a large finger, what’s more Eurovision than that?

The odd choice of costume didn’t impress, finishing below Spain with just three points.

The dubious honour of last position went to the UK’s James Newman and the song Embers, who unfortunately left the event with zero points.

Newman put on a brave face as the results were read, with host Graham Norton saying “I’m trying to put a positive spin on it but I feel so sorry for James. A lot of disappointed people in that arena tonight, but thrilled to be a part of Eurovision.”

At the other end of the table, Italian rock four-piece Maneskin took this years crown with a hard-rocking performance of their song Zitti e Buoni, taking 524 points and lifting the coveted crystal microphone.

Canto dedicated his performance to his grandmother, who passed away last year due to COVID-19.

